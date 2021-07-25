Earnest Partners LLC Sells 2,310 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,814,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,015,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in ABB by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 11,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth $49,000. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. UBS Group set a $36.78 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.28 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

