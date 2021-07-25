Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Masco by 268.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 59,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 581,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 53.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 931,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,816,000 after purchasing an additional 325,914 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Masco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 114.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,619,000 after purchasing an additional 960,330 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.27. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,340,170. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

