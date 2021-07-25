MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 44.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,286 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 543.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 324,980 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,067,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,508,000 after purchasing an additional 238,693 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $2,008,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $28,379,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $255,234.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.43.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

