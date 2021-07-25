Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.09% of Bloomin’ Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 53.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,283,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,717,000 after purchasing an additional 445,273 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $12,368,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 248,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 83,356 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.48.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

