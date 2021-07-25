Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,570.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

