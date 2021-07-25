Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.84 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,812,997,000 after buying an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,863,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,726,000 after purchasing an additional 221,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $192.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.00. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.10.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.