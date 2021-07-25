Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,855 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 82.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,230,000 after acquiring an additional 35,059 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $197.23. The company had a trading volume of 169,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,421. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $133.43 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

