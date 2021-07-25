Vectors Research Management LLC Buys 145,657 Shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 26.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 690,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Income Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter worth $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter worth $72,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 6,578.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BKT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,990. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $6.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.