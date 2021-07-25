Saddle Point Management L.P. Has $92.52 Million Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Saddle Point Management L.P. lowered its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,370,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Stericycle makes up about 99.8% of Saddle Point Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Saddle Point Management L.P.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $92,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 1,581.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $56,667,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Stericycle by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,426,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,817,000 after purchasing an additional 562,107 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stericycle by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,530,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,596,000 after buying an additional 308,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.03. The stock had a trading volume of 248,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -538.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.68.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

