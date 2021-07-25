Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.90.

NYSE:BABA opened at $206.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.97. The company has a market capitalization of $558.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $198.26 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

