Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.71 Million Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Guidewire Software worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after buying an additional 702,329 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,597,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth about $146,794,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,412,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,535,000 after purchasing an additional 114,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $114.89 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

