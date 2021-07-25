Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNCL. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $51.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.76. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $54.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.