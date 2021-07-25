12,640 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 566,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,530,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth $23,988,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth $16,657,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $77.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $80.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

