Brokerages Set Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) PT at $12.00

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

EURN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ING Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

EURN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.49. 874,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.36. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. Research analysts predict that Euronav will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,639,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Euronav by 269.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,363,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after buying an additional 994,505 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav during the first quarter worth $6,962,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Euronav by 35.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,540,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after buying an additional 663,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Euronav by 7,306,600.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 584,528 shares during the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

