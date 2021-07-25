-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) will report ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.54). Lyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lyra Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ LYRA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.81. 60,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,106. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.93. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $88.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Lyra Therapeutics news, Director C Ann Merrifield bought 3,500 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $31,395.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,395. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 9,858.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 189,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 655.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 93,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 84,229 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

