Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TLSNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 26,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.27. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. On average, analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

