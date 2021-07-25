PRIA (PRIA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $783.00

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One PRIA coin can now be bought for approximately $3.33 or 0.00009814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PRIA has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. PRIA has a market cap of $231,228.04 and approximately $783.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00048032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.62 or 0.00805431 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

PRIA Profile

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

