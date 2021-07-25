e-Gulden (EFL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 25th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $80.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00365229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000570 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000041 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,982,585 coins and its circulating supply is 17,160,311 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

