Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 38 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,315. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.