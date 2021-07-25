Vectors Research Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 745,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 532,411 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $2,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.98. 3,368,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $691,828.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,704.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.