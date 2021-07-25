Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Acquires 34,725 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 976,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,725 shares during the quarter. PAR Technology comprises about 14.2% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $63,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.26. The company had a trading volume of 130,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,642. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.87. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

