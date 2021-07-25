Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. Purchases 900,000 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,790,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Amarin makes up about 3.1% of Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. owned about 1.72% of Amarin worth $42,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amarin by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,339,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,365,000 after buying an additional 363,813 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amarin by 43.0% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 955,693 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amarin by 101.9% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,053 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,589,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Amarin by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,563,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 136,225 shares during the period. 35.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,642. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 2.23. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

