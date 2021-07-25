Paradiem LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,185,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth $17,357,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 212,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 192,089 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In related news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.10 per share, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 646,211 shares of company stock valued at $39,177,208 and sold 571,322 shares valued at $34,742,908. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,283. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.