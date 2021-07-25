Paradiem LLC Raises Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 8,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Qualys by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Qualys by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.45. The stock had a trading volume of 379,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,970. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.32. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $968,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,300.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

