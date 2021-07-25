Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) is Kore Private Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital comprises about 2.1% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned 0.29% of Owl Rock Capital worth $15,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 41,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $3,837,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,040,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,261,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $337,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,911,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,077,022.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,371,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,912,432. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. 547,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The firm had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.23%.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

