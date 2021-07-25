MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $486,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $1,330,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 231,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,697,000 after buying an additional 114,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $37,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.43.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

