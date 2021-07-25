MONECO Advisors LLC Has $707,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.63. 5,845,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,875,687. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

