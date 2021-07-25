Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $1,139,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,598,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $7,920,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,920,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $7,431,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SI traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $105.04. The stock had a trading volume of 378,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,812. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $187.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.16.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 40.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.