300,077 Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,719,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.31.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BMBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

