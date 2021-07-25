Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Lessened by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,551,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,982,000 after acquiring an additional 64,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.84. 228,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,650. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.32 and a 52-week high of $304.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

