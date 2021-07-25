MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $368.20. The company had a trading volume of 31,960,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,034,184. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $251.32 and a 1 year high of $368.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.