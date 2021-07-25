Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,145,000 after purchasing an additional 69,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.85.

Shares of PRU opened at $99.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.