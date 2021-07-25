Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 932 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Sempra Energy by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $474,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $130.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.67.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

