Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after acquiring an additional 88,107 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,698,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

