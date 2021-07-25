Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 710 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $104.82 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.59.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.