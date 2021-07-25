Shard (SHARD) Price Hits $0.0768 on Exchanges

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, Shard has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Shard has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $2,859.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can now be bought for $0.0768 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Shard

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SHARDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.