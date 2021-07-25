Analysts Set Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Target Price at $15.17

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRAY stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,864. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

