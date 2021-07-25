Zenfuse Achieves Market Cap of $3.03 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $93,076.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,601,755 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

