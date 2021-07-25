Brokerages Set Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Target Price at $21.81

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.81.

RKT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of RKT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,137,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,814,982. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 129,073 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,216,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 86,202 shares during the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

