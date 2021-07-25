Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $5.29 Million Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,486 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 21.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 20.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $60,491,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the first quarter worth $53,975,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Invitae by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after acquiring an additional 997,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVTA opened at $28.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.90. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Invitae’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $108,008.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $313,453.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NVTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

