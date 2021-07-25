Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $7.50 Million Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 34.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,172 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,940,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth about $999,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of APA by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 155,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of APA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 332,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APA opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.45, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 4.93. APA Co. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is -9.26%.

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.76.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

