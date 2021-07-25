Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.82. The Charles Schwab posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Charles Schwab.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,059,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,247,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.02. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $3,212,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,227,607 shares of company stock valued at $87,845,344. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.