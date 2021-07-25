Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 24.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Proofpoint by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 138,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,393,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,982 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1,108.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 329,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 302,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT opened at $174.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.26. Proofpoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

