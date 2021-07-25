Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Position Lowered by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Hess by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 38.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES opened at $74.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.09 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.82.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $9,478,512.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,675,306.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $48,648,372.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at $34,073,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.