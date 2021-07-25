Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,023 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $14,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zscaler by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 114.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 49,503 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 58.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $238.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.79 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.88 and a 1 year high of $240.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. Cowen increased their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.19.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,952,762 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

