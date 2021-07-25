Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. cut its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,446 shares during the quarter. Bill.com accounts for 2.2% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $28,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,419,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $5.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.14. 830,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,300. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.83 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $208.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $1,231,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,141.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $261,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,236 shares of company stock worth $35,601,206. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.