Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stake Decreased by Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,100 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo accounts for about 3.7% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $47,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 19.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

PDD traded down $7.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,854,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,773. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.50 and a beta of 1.46. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

