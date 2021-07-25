Plaisance Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 177,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,000. Denny’s makes up about 3.0% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Plaisance Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of Denny’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denny's alerts:

DENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Denny’s stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,482. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $940.93 million, a P/E ratio of 183.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.79.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny’s Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.