Plaisance Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 40,000 The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. The Wendy’s makes up 0.8% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,331,000 after acquiring an additional 777,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,943 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,955,000 after acquiring an additional 120,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $22.82. 2,334,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,062. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 in the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

The Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

