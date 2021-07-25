TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 2,488 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 12.2% in the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 6.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 43.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.47. 353,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,032. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.12. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $151.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

